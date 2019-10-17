Suspect identified in fatal police chase ending in Gooding County

Police have released the name of a man who died Tuesday following a multiple jurisdiction police chase through southern Idaho.

The Critical Incident Task Force led by the Twin Falls Police Department said David James Bamber Jr., 28, of Pleasanton, California, died after a shooting involving police.

As previously reported, the police chase started Tuesday morning in Ada County and resumed in Elmore County. Elmore County deputies, Idaho State Police and Gooding County deputies engaged the pursuit of Bamber.

The Twin Falls Police Department issued an updated news release Thursday afternoon with more information about Bamber.

Bamber was wanted on multiple felony warrants out of California for burglary and unlawful possession of a firearm. He was the suspect in a kidnapping that occurred in Pleasanton, and suspected of committing a second kidnapping near Bald Mountain, Nevada. He was also believed to be driving a stolen vehicle. The day of the police chase, a protection order had been placed against Bamber.

The CITF learned Bamber had a lengthy criminal history. Once the investigation is complete, information will be submitted to the Gooding County Prosecutor’s Office for review.

Watch Tuesday's press conference below.