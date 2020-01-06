Suzanne Hawkins becomes Twin Falls Mayor in narrow vote

Suzanne Hawkins is now the new mayor of Twin Falls

Suzanne Hawkins becomes Twin Falls Mayor in 4-3 vote (Jake Manuel Brasil)

On Monday night the Twin Falls City Council voted on who would be the new mayor of Twin Falls. Shawn Barigar was removed of his seat as both Suzanne Hawkins and Nikki Boyd were nominated by the council.

The council voted 4-3 in favor of Hawkins.

Hawkins then named her vice-mayor to be Ruth Pierce, who was confirmed by the council in a unanimous vote.

"The city of Twin Falls is a great place to live, it's a great place to raise a family and I'm excited to continue some of the traditions that we have here for a long long time, and to hopefully welcome new citizens to the community, bring in good paying jobs, and just be here to support our citizens," said Hawkins.

Apart from appointing a new mayor, newly elected city council member Craig Hawkins also took the oath of office and claimed his seat on the council.