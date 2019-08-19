Swensen's Market celebrate first day of school with a free glazed donuts

To help children overcome their first day of school blues, Swensen's Market gave away a free glazed donut to any kid who was going back for their first day.

The Swensen brothers are third generation grocers, and thought of this idea last week when talking to their children.

It can be tough for children with the transition from summer to school, so the Swensen's hope that this makes it a little bit easier on them, Andrew Swensen, the manager said.

"We know that parents are always very happy to send their kids back to school after a long summer, I'm just joking," he said. "The kids, they are always, it's mixed emotions to have to go back to school after a fun summer, so just kind of to ease the load, ease the burden on the first day of school."

He said that he hopes he played a small role in making children's first day of school great.