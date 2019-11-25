UPDATE: TFPD locate special needs man.

UPDATE: 10:16 PM. He has been located.

ORIGINAL: The Twin Falls Police Department is currently looking for 25-year-old Jason Lavesque. Jason was last seen in the 200 bock of Pheasant Road West and was last seen wearing a red flannel jacket, gray t-shirt and gray sweatpants.

Jason is special needs and has the mental capacity of a 2-year-old.

The Twin Falls Police Department is working on getting a photo of Jason.

If you have any information please contact Twin Falls Dispatch at (208) 735-4357.