Twin Falls Police shows churches how to de-escalate a potential crisis situation

Thursday morning, the Twin Falls Police Department hosted a free place of worship de-escalation techniques training at city council chambers.

The training, which went from 8 a.m. to noon, taught members of the community in different ways they can de-escalate a crisis they might encounter.

For example, how would they approach or talk to the person who might seem unstable?

Twin Falls Police Sgt. Dusty Solomon, who was teaching the training, said it is important to establish that connection or rapport with those who may be in psychiatric distress so they can bring the situation to a manageable level until police arrive — and maybe they wouldn't need the police at all, she said.

"The majority of the people that they encounter in their church that are in crisis aren't going to need an armed security person," Solomon said. "They're going to need someone simply to listen to them and talk to them and help them through their crisis."

Recent tragedies around the country are what prompted Thursday's training as there have been some concerns about security among the churches in the Twin Falls area.