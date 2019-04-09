TSA discovers loaded handgun at Magic Valley Airport

The Transportation Security Administration said one of their officers at the Magic Valley Airport discovered a loaded firearm Tuesday morning.

The firearm found was a North American Arms revolver loaded with five rounds of ammunition.

Officials said they discovered it in the carry-on luggage of a male traveler around 5:50 a.m.

This is the first firearm found in a carry-on bag by TSA at the Twin Falls airport this year and the second firearm found at any Idaho airport so far this year.

TSA then notified the Twin Falls Police Department and interviewed the traveler and confiscated the weapon. The Twin Falls County prosecutor's are reviewing this incident. The passenger was then cleared to travel.

TSA said they will review the circumstances and will determine if they can levy a civil penalty against the passenger.

The recommended penalty for a firearm starts at $2,000 and can go up to the statutory maximum of $13,333 per violation.