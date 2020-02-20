TSA workers find loaded firearm at Boise Airport

Transportation Security Administration workers found a loaded handgun Thursday at the Boise Airport.

TSA says the loaded gun is the second gun to be found this year. The 9 mm Smith & Wesson was found in a passenger's carry-on luggage.

Passengers who would like to fly with firearms or ammunition need to have those items transported in checked baggage only.

In 2019, TSA officers found 19 guns in carry-on property at the Boise Airport. During the same year, Idaho airports discovered a total of 24 guns found in carry-on luggage.

