‘Take Me Fishing’ trailer stops announced across Magic Valley

People and children looking to try out fishing have an opportunity to learn for free. The Idaho Department of Fish and Game posted a list of free fishing opportunities across the Gem State for this spring and summer.

The department has “Take Me Fishing” trailers that provide all the gear needed to explore fishing without having to purchase a license or buy gear. The trailers roam the state and make stops on weekends and “after work” hours. According to the Idaho Fish and Game website, staff are on-hand to help provide some pointers to get people started fishing.

Typically, to fish one needs to buy a fishing license, but if people sign up through the on-location trailer they can fish without one at the event. Gear is provided on a first-come, first-served basis. Fishing licenses are required for anyone 14 years old and older if fishing before or after an event.

About 13 stops are slated for in the Magic Valley, beginning Saturday, June 1 at Fairfield Kids Pond, from 8 a.m.–noon and the last one on the list is Saturday, July 27 at Dierkes Lake, from 8 a.m.-noon.

For a complete list of times and locations, visit https://idfg.idaho.gov/press/want-try-fishing-fgs-take-me-fishing-trailers-have-all-you-need?fbclid=IwAR1vbHGp6IkFfLIYGb4CNmkBiGnPOBiaLOGG6OhbtSj0gZhklbP6DTxin8g.

