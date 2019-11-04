Taking back control of your sleep with insomnia classes

If you've been struggling to get a good nights sleep, some upcoming classes are being held to get you the help that you need.

Behavioral Health is teaming up with Lifestyle Medicine to offer Introduction to Insomnia classes, teaching individuals how to take back their sleep.

According to the CDC, four percent of U.S. adults use a prescribed sleep aid.

Symptoms include fatigue, low motivation, daytime sleepiness, poor memory and inability to focus.

"Yeah I think sleep is actually very underrated," Monique Middlekauff said. "It plays such a big role in our immune function in the way that we repair our muscles in the way that our brain works, in our cognitive function."

The cost to participate is $10.

"This is open to anyone who has questions or concerns about their sleep." said Trevor Crapo, clinical manager. "Hopefully by attending the class they'll develop some understanding of if they really truly have some insomnia challenges or if they need some strategies that they can implement to take care of their sleep."

Classes will be:

Tuesday, Dec 10, 2019 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Jan 14, 2020 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Feb 11, 2020 2 p.m.-3 p.m.

Tuesday, Mar 10, 2020 2 p.m.-3 p.m.