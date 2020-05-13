Doctor advises people to take care of their mental health during COVID-19 pandemic

May is Mental Health Awareness Month, and putting you first, KMVT talked with a doctor about what people can do to help others, or maybe even themselves.

While it's a stressful time right now due to the COVID-19 pandemic, those with mental health problems may be even more stressed out.

Taking good care of oneself is an important part of staying well so they can be there for the loved ones, explains Dr. Ron Larsen with Optum Idaho.

He recommends taking time each day to unwind, connect with loved ones, and to make sure people are eating properly and getting enough sleep.

"There's a balance," Larsen said. "You know, pay attention to our governmental guidance, but also talking to others and trying to sort through information that comes your way."

Larsen also reminds those who are feeling stressed or anxious to step back from social media and the news for a bit, to relax and maybe do something they enjoy, such as reading or doing a puzzle.

