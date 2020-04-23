Teacher Shoutouts: Special messages from teachers to students

During this time of distance learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic, southern Idaho teachers are giving shoutouts to their students.

Southern Idaho teachers give shoutouts to their students. (Source: Sensay/Adobe Stock/KMVT/KSVT)

With the end of the school year approaching, KMVT and ServPro of Twin Falls and Wood River Valley wanted to give teachers an opportunity to send a special message to their students.

Starting Thursday, KMVT is airing a new shoutout from a south central Idaho teacher daily during the weekdays, through the end of the school year.

The following shoutouts are from these area teachers and staff:

4/23 — Buhl Middle School teacher Lizzy Gallegos and secretary Martha Busmann