Leaders in Learning — Teachers buy books for their students to read at home

Two teachers at Lincoln Elementary are using their own money to purchase books for their students to read at home.

Katrina Hall and Amy Lent are first grade teachers at Lincoln Elementary. The two noticed a need for students to be reading outside of school, but knew that not every student had the resources.

Since August, they have been buying each of their students a book each month, for them to take home and read with their families.

"We started off the school year with this book, it's On the First Day of First Grade so they got to read that in August with their family, and then for September I gave them this story If You Give a Mouse a Brownie. And then for October and Halloween they got Spookley," says Katrina Hall, 1st grade teacher at Lincoln Elementary.

Since they've started, they already see a change in their students and their love to read.