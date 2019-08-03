Teachers gearing up for 2019-2020 school year

With school starting on Aug. 19 in the Twin Falls School District, teachers are also gearing up for the new school year.

Stocking up on classroom supplies, setting up their classrooms and getting lessons ready.

KMVT talked with Emily Spencer, a teacher at Harrison Elementary, about just what goes into getting a classroom ready to go.

“A lot of pencils, Amazon had 150 for like 12 bucks, pre sharpened, quite wonderful, and I did glue and crayons, and colored pencils, just different things last year that I needed that I didn't have, that I saved up my money over the summer to purchase,” Spencer said.

Spencer spent "around $100" on those supplies, and "about $200" on furniture, such as filing cabinets and a new desk.

Money spent on supplies will be factored into teachers’ paychecks at the beginning of the year.

But if teachers need supplies during the school year, that money comes directly from their own pocket.