Teaching the basics about bullying in early education

It's never too early to start teaching kids about bullying. Today we take you to a local daycare and preschool in 2 Strong 4 Bullies.

"I'm really trying to raise well-mannered and good-hearted kiddos that look out for each other and help each other," explained Christy Bacon.

Bacon runs Bacon's Lil' Bits Preschool and Daycare in Kimberly.

"If they do end up hurting their friend's feelings which is bound to happen, they don't think it's fine, I'm going to go on with my day, teach them to say sorry and make things right," she explained.

Bacon encourages the children to express their concerns to her when problems arise.

She explained the importance of "really to let kids speak their mind when they have an issue, let them be heard, they really want to be heard. Which is great if they got hurt. When a friend is involved, let them explain the situation."

Even just a glimpse into a scenario can help.

Especially when they have a very limited vocabulary, letting them say what they do know

I asked the little ones what they know about bullying.

One boy said, "bullies are people that push people that want people to be out of their area."

"I don't know," explained another boy.

Mixed bag of answers, of course.

The school-age children arrive at the daycare after school and a lot of times, she places an older child with the younger ones for guidance.

Bacon added, "it's nice to see them intervene and say don't do that, we be nice to our friends."

Because educating these children at a young age can pay off dividends as they get into a regular school setting.

Meanwhile, Stop Bullying has helpful tips for parents and educators.

When referring to a bullying situation, don't label children. Instead of calling a child a bully, say the "child who bullied". As a substitute for a victim, refer to a child as the "child who was bullied".