Kimberly Middle School served as the battle ground for competing robotics teams on Saturday.

Teams face off in a Magic Valley robotics scrimmage (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Teams are tasked with constructing a robot based off of the rules of a game that is released to them each year. On Saturday, the teams competed in game known as Skystone.

Their goal is to create and program robots that can build towers out of big yellow Lego looking blocks, and the taller they get the more points they are able to score.

Aiden Eiler has been doing robotics for five years and he tells KMVT that it is more then just a competition.

"This is a place where you learn," he said. "It's not necessarily all about the competition, it's about learning robotics and being able to pull away some good experience from it."

One team known as the High Voltage Couch Bananas have spent an estimated eight hours on the bus total, in order for them to mentor other groups as well as compete in the day's scrimmage.

"It's like school but you learn more then what you can get in a classroom," said Emily Haock of High Voltage Couch Bananas. "It's social skills, it's communicating, it's learning how to use tools that I definitely did not know the names of before I joined robotics, so I can actually work on my car and know what I'm doing."

Both of the teams that KMVT spoke with believe that robotics and STEM is an important part of their of learning especially in today's day and age.