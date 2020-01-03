Teasing vs. Targeting

Classes resume Monday after two weeks of winter break and just because children haven't been on campus, doesn't mean the threat of bullying doesn't exist during their time away.

We take a look at the comparisons between teasing and bullying in this week's 2 Strong 4 Bullies segment.

While it's quiet day at Magic Valley High School, just a few days from now this campus will be bustling with students. It's the office for school resource officer, Kyle Skuza. But he also makes it over to Bickel, Lincoln and Morningside elementary schools.

"I try to get over there at least once a day."

Surprisingly enough, he doesn't have to deal with many cases of bullying.

Skuza said, "I've had only two, that were not founded."

Because more often than not, it's just teasing, not the act of bullying which is much more extensive.

"I'll get the school admin involved, we'll go over some videos, interview the kids, talk to the parents and see where we're at, if it's a continuous threat to the kid, if the school environment is a fearful environment," Skuza explained then it become bullying.

But he's not overlooking the fact bullying could be occurring, it just takes someone to come forward.

"My main concern is making it aware to the school admin and SRO's because once we start watching the situation, then we can start either prevent it from happening or helping when it does happen."