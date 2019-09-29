Tech-Walk at O'Leary Middle School

Last Friday was a great day for students at O'Leary Middle School.

Students were able to get out of class, exercise and spend time with friends, and all of this fun was had while raising money for their school.

Students who brought in a donation of $15 or more enjoyed games and contributed to more resources for their peers.

This was O'Leary's 3rd annual Tech-Walk, and it's the one time of the year they ask for support from their community. With over 900 students, support is a must, and so are educators preparing students as best as they can.

"We're trying to raise funds to help support our technology in our classrooms so, our students get introduced to more technology and get to use it and take them to that next level," says Ace Marcellus, principal at O’Leary Middle School.

O'Leary already has multiple opportunities for their students to engage with technology, and many of them are using these resources and taking their abilities to the next level. O’Leary is one of three schools who had a Tech-Walk last Friday, and it certainly won't be the last.

