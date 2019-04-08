Tech software development company moving in to historic downtown Twin Falls

A Magic Valley technology software development company is making a move into a historic building in downtown Twin Falls.

Kickback Rewards System, a software development company who also provides consulting and services for retailers across the nation, is moving into the former bank building on Main Avenue.

Chief Executive Officer Patrick Lewis said they plan to have about 80 employees working in that specific building to start with.

They will eventually have another office where the Idaho Youth Ranch used to be on that same street. When that building is finished, they will be upping their workforce to 100 people.

"We very much like the idea of bringing a technology company to an old historic building and trying to meld those two, those two opposite things together," he said. "I think it's a really good place for our people to be and we really believe in downtown and want to help participate in its growth."

Currently, their company is working out of three buildings in Twin Falls.

"Consolidating them down here, at least temporarily until the new building down the street gets built and then half of our work force will move down there and the other half will remain here," he explained.

Some of their employees have already started moving in on the second floor of the building, but they hope to be all in by August after construction is finished with the first floor.