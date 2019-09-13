High level training for Fire and Rescue Department

Class was in session this Thursday for Twin Falls Fire and Rescue Department.

The Rope Rescue team has been at Snake River Canyon for the past two days for technical rope training. Leading the lesson are instructors from Roco Rescue, a company based in Baton Rouge, Louisiana.

"They're able to come in and show us some things that we can work on and be more efficient and maybe a little more safe,” said team leader and Chief Battalion Mitchell Brooks.

Snake River is a favored attraction in Twin Falls, but with high foot traffic comes unfortunate mishaps. Brooks explains to KMVT why these lessons are so important.

"Unfortunately we do have several instances within the canyon itself. Different locations, so we're not able to always access somebody on foot from below or above, so it's going to require us to make access on a rope,” he says.

Twin Falls has made these lessons a priority so Fire and Rescue can provide these services to the community.

The class will go on until Saturday as they continue learning more advanced skills on how to make access, treat patients and get them out of the canyon safely.