Teen drivers are at greater risk for being involved in car crashes

Teen drivers are at a higher risk when it comes to getting into accidents.

Sergeant Ryan Howe with the Twin Falls Police Department explains that the 2017 Idaho Traffic Crashes report found that drivers under 19 in Idaho were involved in 2 times as many fatal or injury crashes than other age groups.

“We tend to see that teen drivers, or drivers that have less experience driving, are often involved in more crashes than those who have been driving a little bit more. And that's shown in statistics both in Idaho and nationwide,” Howe said.

When it comes to distractions, there are a couple of big ones, explains Laura Adams, a senior education analyst at driversed.com

“There are many distractions that teenagers face, but certainly talking and texting on their phone is a big one. Unfortunately we're seeing that accidents related to distracted driving is on the rise,” Adams stated.

And there's one problem that all age groups have.

“As we do surveys, we find that 55 percent of drivers admit to checking social media while they're driving. That's drivers of all ages, not just young people. We've even seen as many as 8 percent admit to watching videos while they're driving,” Adams explained.

Adams also said there are a couple things parents can do to help encourage safe driving habits.

“Make sure that you're being a good role model first of all, also you can do something like complete a parent/teen driving contract with your young driver. This is a written contract that you can complete, you can outline safe behaviors, what are the behaviors you are asking your teen not to do,” Adams said.