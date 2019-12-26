Teen injured in crash on Kimberly Road

A teenager driver was taken to the hospital following a crash at the intersection of 3400 East and Kimberly Road.

Idaho State Police initially released information that the juvenile driver in a 2012 Jeep Patriot was stopped at 3400 East and proceeded out on Kimberly Road when they collided with another teen driver of a Toyota Sienna at 5:40 p.m.

It was later discovered the Sienna did not display headlights at the time of the crash, 30 minutes after sunset.

The juvenile driver from the Jeep Patriot was transported to St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center.

The driver of the Sienna nor the passenger Eric Bean, 49, of Lenexa, Kansas were transported.

All occupants were wearing seatbelts.

The roadway was blocked by emergency personnel for 1.5 hours.

This crash is under investigation by Idaho State Police. They were assisted at the scene by the Twin Falls County Sheriff's Office and the Rock Creek Fire Department.