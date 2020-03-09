Testing of counting machines for Tuesday's election

The Twin Falls county clerk conducted a public test earlier Monday of their ballot counting machines.

These counting machines will be used to count the ballots on election night.

Monday's testing is needed to see if machines are working properly, and if the results are appearing correctly.

Kristina Glascock, Twin Falls County clerk, said the entire process only took 10 minutes, adding they have never had any issues in the past where a problem occurred with their counting machines as they do a lot of testing.

"We have to have several tests decks that we mark so we know exactly what the end results should be based upon our test decks so that was what was ran today," Glascock said.

She added the machines are working very well, and she's ready for Tuesday night.