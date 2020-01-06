Texas man charged with cyber-stalking female real estate agents, possibly across 22 states

A Texas man has been arrested and charged with cyber-stalking female real estate agents in the Waco area.

He is also accused of threatening to sexually assault their children, according to officials with the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office.

Detectives are working with other law enforcement agencies to see how widespread this cyber-stalking case may be. The McLennan County Sheriff said this case could span across 22 states.

About a half-dozen female real estate agents in the Waco area received sexually explicit photographs sent from cellphone numbers they didn’t recognize. They also received photos of their own children, evidently copied from social media pages. The photos of their children were accompanied by descriptions of what the stalker, or stalkers, would like to do to the children sexually, according to detectives.

McLennan County Sheriff’s Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci and a team of investigators traveled to Lubbock this weekend. They served an arrest warrant Monday morning, and 56-year-old Andy Castillo was taken into custody.

He has been booked into the Lubbock County Detention Center.

He’s facing a charge of criminal solicitation to commit aggravated sexual assault of a child, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Monday morning.

"I just think they are twisted sexual individuals and they’re getting some sort of pleasure out of it,” Scaramucci said earlier.

The stalker or stalkers evidently used apps to mask the numbers from which the images and messages were sent, but finally made a mistake, he said.

“You know, eventually your day comes. So if you are doing these types of crimes and you are victimizing, you’re only going to be lucky for so long and one of these days we’re going to come knocking,” he said.

