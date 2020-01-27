Rotary to host 15th annual 'Death by Chocolate' fundraiser

The Rotary Club of Twin Falls is sponsoring its 15th Annual Death by Chocolate fundraiser to be held at Canyon Crest Event Center, 330 Canyon Crest Dr. on Thursday, Jan. 30, from 6-9 p.m.

Local chefs will compete in five categories: Brownie, Cake, Cookie, Candy, and Unique Dessert. Both Attendees and Judges will taste, judge and vote for their favorites in each category. Judges will award Best in Show for the best overall chocolate item and the winner in the High School Division.

There will be a no host bar, silent auction and raffle throughout the evening. Live music by the duo Crazy Love with Bruce Michael Miller & Heather Platts. Free coffee will be supplied by Canyon Crest and water by Twin Falls Grocery Outlet.

Canyon Crest Restaurant will be offering drink, appetizer and dinner specials starting at 4 p.m. so people can eat before or after the event.

Chocolate participants include: 4 Roots; Ashley Manor Care Centers;

Black Bear Diner; Bridgeview Estates; Cactus Petes; Canyon Ridge High School; Canyon’s Retirement Community; Carla’s Creations; Coldstone Creamery; CSI Culinary & Baking & Pastry Arts; Frederickson’s Fine Candies; Grace Assisted Living; Hilton Garden Inn; Homestyle Direct; Jakers Bar and Grill; Ketchum Burrito; Koto Brewing Co.; Magic Valley High School; Milner’s Gate; Shari’s Café; Stinker54; Sweet Creations by Tammy; T. F. High School; T. F. Senior Center;

"What could be better than eating chocolate and raising money for charity!” said Mike Felton, President of the Rotary Club of Twin Falls.

Admission is $20 per person in advance and $25 at the door. Advance tickets will be sold on-line at www.twinfallsrotary.org and at Kurt’s Pharmacy.

First Federal is the Corporate Sponsor. Mid Columbia Bus Company will be providing parking shuttles. All proceeds will benefit local charities, Rotary & its projects.

For more information, please contact Jill Skeem, DBC Committee Chairperson, at 320-2786 or by email jillasherman@yahoo.com.