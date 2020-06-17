A health fair that’s meant to help low-income families keep track of their health, is taking place this week.

The 23rd annual family health fair put on by the North Canyon Medical Center, helps hundreds of locals take care of their health by offering low-cost blood work panels.

The event has been happening from June 15th to June 19th in Gooding, Twin Falls and Buhl. However, North Canyon Medical Center’s community relations director, Shellie Amundson, says that because of COVID-19 there are some changes guests should be aware of.

“This year there’s just a lot of restrictions because of COVID. So, when patients arrive, we have to do their temperature check, ask them the COVID questions and although masks are not mandatory in our building, marks are mandatory for the healthcare patients because there is going to be a large number of them coming in. So, we kind of get a little bit more clustering,” explained Amundson.

For more information on locations, dates and times… Please visit this website: https://www.northcanyon.org/annual-health-fair/

