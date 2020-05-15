The 29th annual Relay For Life gets postponed to October

The 29th annual Relay For Life in Twin Falls has been postponed due to the pandemic.

On Friday, May 15th would have been their 29th annual event. It would have taken place at the College of Southern Idaho expo center. The program raises up to $100,000 dollars towards cancer prevention programs and research.

However, the organization decided to postpone their walk to protect the safety of their team members and survivors to October 23rd at 6 p.m. until midnight, at the same location.Their ‘Wish Upon a Cure’ theme will now be incorporated with Halloween.

The Twin Falls Relay For Life event lead, Julie Blamires, believes it's important that the community doesn't forget about the cause. “I just want to kind of remind everyone that cancer doesn’t stop. We still have survivors out there, who are going through their own treatment and having their own struggles and challenges with that – even in this hard time,” said Blamires. “I think it’s really important to remember to still keep the relay for life in mind for donations because our mission doesn’t stop even with all the chaos going on in the world.”

Since they won't be having their Luminary Ceremony, Relay For Life is asking folks to light a candle at 9 p.m. tonight, to remember a loved one who has been affected by cancer.

