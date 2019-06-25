Alleviating Fourth of July stress for pets

As people prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July, it is important to remember how traumatizing fireworks can be for animals.

Zsigmond Szanto, a veterinarian at Twin Falls Veterinary Clinic and Hospital, says that most holidays can be stressful for pets, but the Fourth of July is the worst.

Szanto said it is best to leave your dog at home when going out to celebrate. The loud noises and crowds can cause your pet to react in different ways.

“Anywhere from 45 to 50 percent of the pets will have noise phobias and they will show different responses to noise, some dogs for example get very stressed, they shake, shiver, they try to hide, others down right, they want to run away," Szanto said.

Szanto said it’s important to remember dogs aren’t the only animals afraid of loud noises like fireworks. Cats and horses don’t like being around them either.

“Cats can be stressed also, so making sure there is a quiet place in the house such as a basement or a room, a quiet place so they can get away. Horses are also not immune to these sounds and anxieties,” Szanto said.

Local veterinarians can assist owners with any other problems they may have with their pets during the holiday season.