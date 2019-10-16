Art display shows work of students and teachers

The Magic Valley Arts Council and Full Moon Gallery of Fine Art and contemporary craft is still showcasing the art of teaching to celebrate the exhibit at the Twin Falls Center for the Arts.

The event, sponsored by CapEd Credit Union, features artwork from art teachers and many of their students. In addition to new works by Full Moon Gallery artists who are still teaching art or taught art in the past.

Guest Kim Critchfield, a photographic artist, working in the Magic Valley, art is also on display.

Carolyn White, the executive director of the Magic Valley Art council, said art teachers get invited once a year to showoff their work "as a way to not only promote and educate the community about the value and the work that the art teachers do but also to honor them."

The exhibit, which continues through Nov. 2, is free and open to the public.