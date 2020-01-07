The city of Shoshone is continuing to repair a piece of history dating back 70 years.

The city of Shoshone continues to make repairs to the city whistle (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

Residents of Shoshone can expect to hear the city whistle every day at noon and at 10 p.m.

Most recently the whistle has been shut down due to damage caused by a wind storm and a subsequent power outage at the end of October.

According to the city's Facebook page it seems that City Hall has heard more people say that they are "glad it's off," instead of them saying that they want it fixed.

In spite of that, the city is still working on repairing the whistle and expect it to be up and running around next week.

"I think it kinda of gives the identity of Shoshone is what is does, not a lot of cities around America still have the noon and 10 o'clock whistle," said Payson Reese of the Shoshone City Council.

Reese said that the whistle was originally created when Shoshone was home to a Union Pacific Railroad depot. The whistle would later come to be known around the city as the lunch and the curfew whistle.