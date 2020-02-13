The City of Twin Falls is ensuring safety for South Hills Middle School

The City of Twin Falls is making sure students at South Hills Middle School are safe on their way to school and when they're going back home.

The installation, which apparently, will take a day, comes at the request of parents, students, and educators at the middle school less than a year ago.

Josh Palmer, the city's spokesman, said they would be installing two new pedestrian beacons on Thursday by Harrison and Orchard, as there were some concerns about students' safety at the intersection.

Palmer said he just simply wants to increase safety for students.

"In addition to the installation of the new traffic beacons, we are extending the sidewalks," said Palmer. "We are working with the highway district to make sure all the debris in this area is being cut down like the weeds and brush, so it's more visible."

Ryan Bowman, the director of operations for the Twin Falls School District, said the high traffic intersection was once 50 miles per hour, but was changed to 35 mph when South Hills opened two and a half years ago.

Moreover, for a better safety option, Bowman encourages all parents and students who live on the north side on Orchard to use the bus system.

"That is the safest mode of travel across that road being on a school bus, rather than on your feet as pedestrians," he said.