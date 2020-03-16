The College of Southern Idaho is taking several steps to focus on social distancing. The college has taken and will continue to take numerous steps to ensure that the spread of the corona virus is limited. KMVT spoke with the CSI public information office and students on campus to hear what their thoughts are.

The College of Southern Idaho practices 'social distancing' (Jake Manuel Brasil KMVT/KSVT)

"I kind of think that everyone is overreacting, but at the same time it is something to react to," said CSI student Talor Belin. "I think that some people are going overboard, especially with this whole toilet paper thing, that is a little absurd to me."

Classes at CSI are not cancelled, but they will be moved online starting Monday, March 30. On top of moving classes online, several other precautions are being taken.

Students are encouraged to avoid returning to campus after spring break. Campus events will be cancelled as of Monday, March 16. College-supported travel is also suspended. Athletic travel and exchange programs will also be suspended. The CSI Early Learning center, preschool lab, toddler lab, and kindergarten class will be closed as of March 30. The CSI recreation center will be closed to the public as of Friday.

"We are trying to be proactive in all the actions that we are taking to keep our campus safe, and to eliminate the possibility of spreading this virus, if it does come into our area," said Kimberlee LaPray,

Recommendations from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention say to practice "social distancing," all these precautions are something the college said it hasn't seen before. The residence hall and food services will be open, as well accessible Wi-Fi and computer labs for students who may need them for their classes. All of these closures are happening, but the college will still continue to have staff working on campus in order to ensure the college is fully operational.

"Right now we have a continuity plan to be online for the rest of this semester," LaPray said.