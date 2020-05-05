The College of Southern Idaho will hold a virtual graduation ceremony

Instead of having a traditional in-person graduation commencement ceremony, the College of Southern Idaho will hold a virtual ceremony. So, how is that going work? We break it all down.

The original ceremony date of Friday, May 8th will remain the same. However, due to the coronavirus pandemic... Instead of a huge gathering, a graduation video will be uploaded to the CSI homepage and YouTube at 10 in the morning.

There, all of the speeches from the speakers that were originally scheduled, will be broadcasted. That includes the president, Governor Little, members of the State Board of Education and CSI’s mascot, Gilbert the eagle.

All graduates have to do is watch. Although, the names of students will not be read in a traditional manner. That’s why, CSI is asking the public to make a short 5 to 10 second video congratulating graduates, which will be also aired.

On graduation morning, a big sign will be placed outside of the CSI gymnasium that congratulates the 2020 Senior Class. Graduates may take pictures with their caps and gowns in front of the sign, however, they must keep social distancing protocols.

CSI's public information officer, Kimberlee LaPray, says thje college is doing all that they can to honor their graduates. “This is absolutely not what we hoped for. We love gathering everybody together and having a great celebration with friends and family, but we do want to do something to celebrate all of these students who have worked so hard, especially this semester. We still want to do something to help celebrate them and congratulate them for what they’ve been through,” expressed LaPray.

Students will receive their diploma, diploma cover, tassels and CSI merchandise through the mail. To submit your video shout out, you can email the clip to: info@csi.edu. Or, you can upload it at this link: https://bit.ly/2yZ9G90

