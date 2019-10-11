'The Conquest of the Snake' documentary three years later

"The Conquest of the Snake" documentary, which highlighted the agricultural history of the Magic Valley, did more than just inform the public.

The DVD net proceeds went to support organizations throughout the entire Magic Valley. More than $17,000 has already been given back into the community.

The net proceeds went to Twin Falls Education Foundation in 2017; Buhl and Flier public libraries, Kimberly and Rupert elementary and Lighthouse Christian and Emmanuel Lutheran schools — all in 2018.

And, it's not over yet, as the producer and executive director are still planning to give back.

"We're still working on grants for future projects," said Andrew Vawser, producer and documentary director. "This year we're working on a project to be able to grant money to the Twin Falls County museum."