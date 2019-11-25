Magic Valley Festival of Giving continues

After Friday’s kick-off, the multi-day event continued for another day of Magic Valley's 8th Annual Festival of Giving.

People came back out Saturday helping local nonprofits continue serving the community during their greatest season of need.

The Festival of Giving was formed due to the overwhelming need to assist local nonprofits in the Magic Valley. More than 30 of these organizations are represented inside of the ranch, and will be through Monday.

"I've been involved for about seven or eight years now and I have really enjoyed watching the event grow," said Debbie View, board member and volunteer. "It started off as a small little event and it's really grown into such a massive size in these past years and it's been a pleasure watching it grow."

The goal of the event is to give back to Magic Valley as a whole. Funds raised will also help neglected children, abused animals, injured veterans, and many more.