The Final Cost: Rising cemetery costs, differences between tax-based and privately owned

From the price of funerals and services now to the cemeteries on the final cost, cemeteries say their prices rise just like everything else in the world.

"I always encourage you to take care of your stuff at the cemetery, at the cemetery and the funeral home, at the funeral home," said Rodney McMillen, the general manager of Sunset Memorial Park.

There are two types of ways a cemetery are operated: under private management or in a tax-based district.

Under a privately owned cemetery, like Sunset Memorial, they pay everything out of pocket themselves. For a tax-based district, the cost is spread out among those who live in the district.

For instance, the Filer Cemetery just recently turned into a tax-based district.

"If you buy a plot in district, it’s $550. If you buy one out of district, it’s $725," explained Brad Lancaster, a board member of the Filer Cemetery Maintenance District and a groundskeeper.

By buying a plot in the district one lives in, they will get a "discount," is how Lancaster put it.

At Sunset Memorial, McMillen said the cost of a site depends on where they want to be located.

"We have spaces going from $995 to up to $2,500. Depending on what area you want to be in, whether it's closer to a creek or by family members and things like that, just determines the price," he said.

Consumers can make payments on a space. Once a plot is paid for, it's done.

"You can either put it on payments or pay it in full. The beauty of that is when it's paid, it's completely paid for. So, that's in your family forever," McMillen said.

Once it is all paid for, that price is locked in, essentially forever.

"I have some people come in... (Their family) paid $100 for a space in 1940. And they say, 'Oh, I can’t believe that. My dad only paid $100 for it.' That space is worth $1,000 now," McMillen said.

While that $1,000 sounds expensive, the price increased just like gas, housing or anything else.

That cost keeps rising because the price for maintenance is increasing, as well.

"The biggest price probably that increases is the opening and closing. The digging of the grave, the liner, the placement of the liner and then closing it back up, because that has to do with fuel and machinery costs," Lancaster said.

"People only look at what it cost back then and what it cost now, you don’t put in to play that people make $250 a month and fuel was 5 cents a gallon," McMillen said comparing prices in the past.

Every cemetery is maintained differently, but having to keep checking that plot and making sure it's cleaned and up to the standards of the consumer is on them.

"We spend a lot of money every year for just lawn maintenance, mowing, spraying," McMillen said.

So, what about cremations? As more people move to this method, cemeteries have tried to accommodate by providing plots that can fit an urn.

"Some are in ground, some are above ground. Some are a bench that the urn actually goes inside the bench," McMillen listed some of the different ways an urn can be placed at a cemetery.

There is a price difference in burying someone in a casket as opposed to cremating them, but McMillen said he sees many clients coming back asking what they should do when it comes to anniversaries, holidays and birthdays.

"Cremation came on so fast that I think society is learning from what they maybe should do differently. We have to understand that if we cremate mom, and we scatter her ashes at her favorite cabin or favorite fishing hole or something of that nature, after a period of time, something is gone of hers," McMillen said. "That’s why cemeteries started. To memorialize somebody that was once here."

Many can go back to a headstone or grave site to pay their respects, but once their remains are scattered everywhere, people don't have a place to go.

"Sooner or later, everything is gone, so there’s no existence of that person except for maybe on paper," he said. "At that point, everything is going paperless, so it’s just everything is in existence in a computer."

It is the thought and the planning that will make it easier on a loved one.

"When somebody passes, when I talk to folks, (I tell them) write down the person in your family that you love the most, because there’s always one person, right? And so they’ll write down two or three people," McMillen continued. "But the person that you wrote down first, is the person that’s going to be taking care of your arrangements. Is that something you want to leave to that person to do? Or is it something you want to take care of so that person doesn’t have to take care of that."

Some may be scared to think about death and the end, but Lancaster said they shouldn't.

"If you don’t do that and you just put it off, you’re afraid and you’re afraid to accept the fact of your own mortality, and you leave it up to your kids to go get you ground, that’s pretty going to be hard on them," Lancaster said. "Make the decision. Plan for the future because I don’t care who you are, that’ll be part of your future, just do it. Accept the fact."