The Final Cost: Having important documents and policies in place

Death comes with a lot of paper work, and the money that is needed to pay for all the services. From death certificates to figuring out what property goes to who, in the final cost part three, having it all gathered in one place could make it easier on family.

A person can have a will or a living trust in place, but that has to be put together first. A will goes into effect once a person dies.

"A will basically directs what happens to your assets when you pass away and actually everyone already has a will. It’s what the state of Idaho says what happens to you when you pass away," said David Taylor, an attorney with Twin Falls Estate Planning.

If a person doesn't have a will, the estate will go to the next of kin - who may be a spouse or children.

"Where it gets complicated, whereas a blended family, because there's no consideration for that," he said.

Taylor said a blended family is what they call a "quasi-marriage."

"These people are not legally married but two people are living together as if they are married and they have children, or it’s a matter of step-parents and step-children living together," he explained.

So planning in advanced will help all family members get belongings when someone does pass.

A living trust goes into effect right away, when someone signs.

"A trust is a mechanism for distributing property at any point. I could in theory say to you, 'I give to you this binder, I want you to hold it for someone else at a certain time, you just hold it until June 2, 2020.' I’ve created a trust," he said. "The way that it’s used in planning for death, is a trust is a way to plan for all of your assets to be distributed without the court overseeing the supervision."

One misconception Taylor said people think of when having a will is that they can avoid probate.

"Probate is a process when you pass away. It’s the process of distributing your assets. It’s overseen by the court and the will directs the probate on how your assets are to be distributed. So, I do have people come in quite a bit and say, I want to do a will because I want to avoid probate. Well, that’s not how it works. All the will does is give directions to avoid the statutory scheme for distributing your property," he explained.

Another important policy to have in one's life is life insurance.

Funeral homes can have people who take care of insurance premiums and funeral arrangements altogether, so the family won't have much to scurry around and look for things to plan.

"It's nice to sit down with an actual person so when that time comes, mom and dad die, well we can say they came in a did a policy with us, this is what they wanted. The pressure comes off a little bit because now they're not going, 'Oh, good because I wasn't sure how we were going to do this, or I don't know how we're going to pay this,'" explained Jeremy Brown, a life insurance agent and prearrangement director for Parke's Magic Valley Funeral Home.

Brown said life insurance can be used toward funeral costs.

However, sometimes life insurance can't cover everything, and some people may not even have the money to pay for it.

"We at least do whatever we can to help out with the family... There’s usually county assistance that we have if we need to go that route, too," Brown said.

Another document someone will get when a person passes is their death certificate. In the state, Brown said it costs $20 per copy.

"The typical number that we see is five (death certificates), so $100," he said. "Depending on what they’re needing them for, life insurance policy or pensions."

Talking to family about where one wants their belongings to go to or who to oversee their things can be a tough conversation.

"Sometimes fights will start because once someone passes away and they start reading the will, they will say, 'Oh, my goodness, I really thought I should've gotten more. Didn't mom and dad forget all those times I took care of them?" Taylor gave as an example.

It's also not always about property.

"It's one thing to be fighting about property, but the other thing other people could be fighting about is who's going to be taking care of your children?" Taylor said.

In wills or living trusts, if an accident were to happen and someone has passed, they can say when a minor child can get those assets.

"Minor children can’t inherit money. They also can’t inherit life insurance, they can’t inherit your retirement funds. All of these payable upon death accounts, if you have children under the age of 18, there’s really not a lot of direction to give that money," Taylor continued. "The court has to decide what to do with that money and then it’s held for the minor until they turn 18, whereas if you have planning in a will or planning in a trust, you can set directions."

It is essentially just a binder of papers and a signature, but it will mean a lot in the end.

"We see a lot of people who say I need to get a will, and I think sometimes the hardest part is people don't like coming in and talking to an attorney," Taylor said. "It's sometimes scary, because you're talking about death, but in my experience it may not be a pleasant conversation but once you're done and you have a plan, you feel so much better doing it."