Gooding County Fair and Rodeo is underway this week

The Gooding County Fair is going on right now. Wednesday night they had their extreme bull riding event, and the rodeo starts Thursday.

The fair has been going on all week, with carnival rides, food, the 4-H program, and of course the rodeo. Thursday is the first night of the rodeo, and Saturday night's rodeo is almost sold out.

Cowboys are excited to compete in the rodeo, and people are excited to see the prize-winning horses. One horse, named Onion Ring, is the one that everyone wants to ride because he is the reserve world champion.

"It's a vote by the cowboys, and that means the rankest horse going in pro rodeo right now," said cowboy Troy Heinert. "This is Onion Ring, he is a 9 year old bareback horse that everybody wants to get on, but not many guys get him rode, but if they do they usually win.

Onion Ring is in the running to be the world champion again. The rodeo training starts at a young age for the horses.

"We start them at 3 years old, we put a dummy on them and we see what they are like, and then at 4, we take them to some youth rodeos," Heinert said.

Onion Ring is slated to be in Friday night's event.