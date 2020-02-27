The Hunchback of Notre Dame Musical at CSI

The Hunchback of Notre Dame musical is coming to a town or rather a schoo near you, the College of Southern of Idaho.

The Dilettant group of Magic Valley produced at the fine arts auditorium Thursday night. The new musical is based on the Victor Hugo novel and songs from the Disney animated film.

The Dilettante group has been part of the Magic Valley since 1959, producing live musical theater each year.

Community support has allowed this tradition of the arts to continue successfully for 61 years, said the stage manager Troy Henson, who got inspired to do the musical after a fire ravaged the cathedral of Notre Dame in Paris last year.

"There's a great message in the story: tolerance of all people," Henson said, "and that's really the number one message of this, and we also felt compelled to do this show after the burning of the cathedral."

The musical, which has about fifty-five member cast, opened Thursday at 7:30 pm, and runs throughout the weekend, with a Sunday performance at 2:00 pm.

Tickets are twelve dollars per person.