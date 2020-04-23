The Hunger Coalition sees rise in demand for food boxes since COVID-19

Blaine County has been one of the hardest hit spots in Idaho because of stay-home restrictions and isolation orders put in place for all residents.

The Hunger Coalition in Bellevue has seen a drastic increase in the number of people coming to them for help.

The Hunger Coalition has been helping Blaine County residents since 2003 and their impact is evident through the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We found that two weeks after that announcement, we started seeing twice as many people as we normally do in our food pantry, and in three weeks that number of families seeking food tripled," said Kristin McMahon, the community outreach director. "Then in four weeks, we had served as many people through our curb-side food distribution than we did all of last year through our food pantry."

While they are not allowing anyone into the food pantry at this time, they are doing a drive-by food box distribution.

"People just come and drive up to our parking lot and our headquarters in Bellevue, and someone from our team comes out to their car," McMahon said. "If they have an existing account, they show us their food card, and we get them a food box of groceries based on their family size."

The Hunger Coalition is thankful for the support they have received.

"The numbers are certainly skyrocketing, but we are so grateful, but the community has certainly stepped up and we have seen an outpouring of kindness and generosity,: McMahon said. "Everyone is helping in any way they can, whether it is through monetary donations, people are donating egg cartons, because we always run out of those."

And she hopes this opens peoples' eyes to the reality of food insecurity in Blaine County.

"Now this is showing that, you know, not only were we already feeding a lot of people, but there are a lot of people still on the verge of hunger or one crisis away from hunger and this is showing that this crisis is here, and sending so many more people to our lines," McMahon said.