The Sage School receives accreditation

After a rigorous multi-year process, The Sage School in Hailey has received their seal of full accreditation.

It's been eleven years since The Sage School was founded. The Northwest Association of Independent Schools granted them this stamp of approval, and recognition for the work they've done this far.

Students range from grades 6th-12th and they follow a mission that focuses on meeting adolescents at each developmental stage.

"The Sage School looks at the development of yourself, our community responsibilities, how do we interact with and interface with a larger community and then also how does our place our environment, the natural world inform all of that too," says founder and Head of School, Harry Weekes.

The curriculum at The Sage School focuses on the form of hands-on projects and providing their students with meaningful work to help them meet the challenges of the future.

