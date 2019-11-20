The Salvation Army in Twin Falls is looking for bell ringers

The Salvation Army in Twin Falls is currently looking for bell ringer volunteers for the upcoming holiday.

Major Kevin Hanson said he only wants volunteers because he prefers to use the money they collect during their bell ringing to fund their programs further. He said if they pay these potential bell ringers, it will take away from their program.

According to Hanson, they need the money for their Christmas and seasonal program to buy gifts for families, adding the Twin Falls Salvation Army partnered with another agency to help prepare a Thanksgiving meal to feed those in the community.

He said the funds would also go toward their utility and rental assistance, and providing food boxes to feed those in the Twin Falls area.

"Our money that we get in Twin Falls stays in Twin Falls. I don't get any money outside of Twin Falls," Hanson said.

Now, those who want to become a bell ringer will need to have their background check, which Hanson reassured is a quick and easy process.

Also, the hours are flexible. One can do a 3-hour shift or a full six hours, and it doesn't have to be every day.

If interested, sign up online, but it's much easier to come down to the office, Hanson said.