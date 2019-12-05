The Salvation Army's Toy drive this Saturday at Walmart

The Salvation Army is holding a Christmas toy drive this upcoming Saturday.

Major Kevin Hanson from the Salvation Army in Twin Falls said the toy drive would be taking place at Walmart, where the public can buy toys or even food for families who are in need.

The event is from 9 am to 4 pm.

There will be two buses, in which he will place the items in, Hanson said.

He noted the Twin Falls police and fire department would also be in attendance, adding they compete with each other as they will be at the kettles site to see who can bring in more money for the non-profit organization.

The proceeds from the kettles will go toward their utility and rental assistance and providing food boxes to feed those in the twin falls area.

"Everyone is coming together for families that we are assisting for Christmas, and it really helps us that one day, " Hanson said. "It is a big deal for us."