Report: State of Babies Yearbook shows inequalities impacting a child's start to life

A new report called the State of Babies Yearbook 2020 was released Thursday showing where a baby is born can have major implications for the rest of their life. And there’s good news and bad news for Idaho.

The early childhood nonprofit ZERO TO THREE ranks each state on a “GROW” scale from 1 to 4 in three categories, Good Health, Strong Families and Positive Early Learning Experiences. Overall Idaho came in at a rating of 3, which is good news. However, in the category of Positive Early Learning Experiences Idaho only received a 1.

One of the contributing factors in this rating is that Idaho has a low rate of parents who read to their babies every day, at only 28.7 percent compared to the national rate of 37.8 percent. A baby's mental health is also important to focus on.

“I know that sounds foreign to some people, how could a baby have mental health, but they do. We know that it’s important for children to have strong attachments to their caregivers and nurturing relationships in helps to support that,” says Chief Policy Officer of ZERO TO THREE, Myra Jones-Taylor.

Simply ensuring a child has developmental screenings early can solve many issues early on.