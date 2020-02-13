Twin Falls Public Library hosts job fairs for U.S. Census 2020

The Twin Falls Public Library hosted a job fair Wednesday for those who want to work for the United States Census 2020.

Census recruiters were at the job fair, which ran from 6 to 8 p.m., to answer questions about how people can apply for a temporary job for the 2020 Census.

Laptops were provided to those who attended, said C.J. Rasmusson, the circulation department head at the Twin Falls Library, is overseeing the job fairs.

Rasmusson said the U.S. Census Bureau is hiring 500,000 temporary workers.

"What they are teaching today is how to get online; how to apply to work for the Census Bureau either as a supervisor or somebody who will go and knock on doors after the online census is completed," Rasmusson said.

Rasmusson said this year is the first time the U.S. Census is doing almost everything exclusively online, but if people don't fill out the online census, then they will be sending out workers.

The library is hosting another job fair on Wednesday, Feb. 26 from 6-8 p.m..