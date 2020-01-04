The Twin Falls Public Library helps with an alternative to preschool

Upon arrival on Thursday at the Twin Falls Public Library, KMVT planned to share the story of a simple preschool group reading, but that story quickly changed, as a single mother shared her struggles to find an affordable and available preschool.

Ready, Set, Kindergarten is a program developed specifically for parents who find it difficult to find accessible preschools.

KMVT spoke with the children's librarian, Kasi Allen who created and teaches this program.

"We have learned that a lot of kids in our community aren't in preschool, they can't afford it or there aren't spots open for them. So we wanted to create a program where parents could bring their kids and get all of the basics down so that their children would be ready to enter kindergarten," Allen stated..

KMVT also spoke with Alicia West, a single mother who supports her daughter on one income.

She found she is not alone in being able to find an obtainable place for her child to learn the basics before kindergarten

"I have seen a lot of Facebook pages of parents looking for in home daycare or preschools, whatever they can get, and a lot of parents have a hard time coming up with the money or finding one where you know your child is safe and loved and you don't have to worry about them," said West.

Ready, Set, Kindergarten is completely free and you do not have to sign up. Just simply bring your child to the Twin Falls Public Library on Wednesdays at 10:30 a.m. or Thursdays at 6:00 p.m. starting on January 8.

The only requirement is that your child must be entering kindergarten in the fall of 2020.