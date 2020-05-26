The Wellness Tree Clinic helps people in the community have access to health care

The Wellness Tree Clinic is a community clinic in Twin Falls that offers health care to people who are not able to afford health insurance.

They had to stop seeing patients for a little while due to COVID-19 but they are back open again.

"How it all started was, Doctor Sandison and I looked at it and we said there are people in this community who aren't getting health care and who are they?" said Doctor Dave McClusky II said. "The people who are uninsured, our refugees, and the people who are homeless and the people who just got out of prison, those are the four main groups of people we see here."

And it has grown into a community clinic for anybody in the area who needs health care, but isn’t able to afford it.

"Now we have probably over 100 health care providers, nurses, PA’s doctor’s, lab techs that work with us here, donate their time here, and it’s all free for the community," said McClusky.

There is only one person at the clinic who is paid, everything is based on donations from the community.

"You can see we’ve been here a long time, we’ve taken care of a lot of people, and this is a very generous community, because it supported us with their donations. We’ve also had a very good partnership with St. Luke's," said McClusky.

He says he wouldn’t be surprised if more people are in need now following the COVID-19 pandemic, but he also says working at the clinic is exactly why he became a doctor.

"It’s so fun to see them get well and how appreciative they are, and to me that’s why I went into medicine, not to make money, but to help people," said McClusky.

They are open Monday- Thursday by appointment during the day, and then the walk in clinic is open Tuesday and Thursday nights beginning at 5 p.m.