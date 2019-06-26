Health professional: STD prevention starts with education and discussion

World Health Organization reports that more than 1 million people worldwide are being diagnosed with sexually transmitted diseases every day.

The most common of them being chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis.The organization recently released this information and is calling for global standards in treating sexually transmitted diseases and better monitoring.

Often times, the diseases will lay dormant in the body, making it so people are unaware they have one.

KMVT talked with physician assistant Jonathan Pittard in Twin Falls about the best way to people can protect themselves and their partner from getting one of the diseases.

“The conversation is vital, to be open about it, and to be, you know not embarrassed about it really and to go in to get screened," Pittard said. "One for your own piece of mind, but also for your partner’s piece of mind. And always, contraceptives can reduce STDs, such as condoms, but that conversation is really the most important part, and getting tested and being screened."

Pittard said that education about STDs at an early age is also vital.

“In other countries, that information may not be there and the preventative methods such as condoms and other safe sex methods aren't always there in certain areas," he said. "That's even true in the United States in certain portions of the country, but even more so in underdeveloped countries, that information isn't really there and so without that knowledge there isn't that power to protect yourself from the diseases."

Pittard recommends for everyone to be screened annually because most of the time, STDs don’t show any symptoms.