The city of Jerome looks to add dog park

The city of Jerome is working on getting enough funds to have a dog park at the location of Candlelight park.

“Not all citizens have places where they can interact with their animals," said Jerome councilman Chris Barber. "I think it’s a fantastic location, and it is an underused park. We’d like to see more activity.”

A group of concerned citizens proposed this idea to city council, and they think it’s a great idea. Next, they have to raise enough money to design the park and open it to the public.

"We will be completing our comprehensive plan, presenting it to the board of the Jerome Recreation District, and hopefully get their blessing to get going on this," said Sandra Bernsen, one of the founding members.

In fact many of the people from Jerome come to Baxter's Dog Park in Twin Falls.

"Obviously being this close to the interstate, there would be a lot of interest in the park," said the executive director of the Jerome Recreation District Gary Warr.

Not only would the park be good for the dogs, but for the owners as well.

"We’ve been taking our dog to the Twin Falls dog park for six months, and every time we are over there we meet people from Jerome so we really want a park in Jerome to serve the community and bring the people and their pets together," Bernsen said.

So far they have raised $6,000 but they are looking for another $10,000 to get the park up and running.

if you would like to get involved in the planning of the dog park you can call Rick Bernsen at (208) 539-0510 or Sandra Bernsen at (208) 539-6950