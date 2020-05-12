The contactless payment alternative

The coronavirus pandemic has pushed us all towards novelty and creativity, in many areas of our everyday life.

Although used in many other parts of the world, our communities are barely catching up. Contactless payments are an up-and-coming trend in the United States that may keep us from touching surfaces.

This form of payment allows you to pay with just a tap of you card, or the scan of your mobile device. Cash payments and debit card pin pads are full of bacteria. Right now, we are advised to stay away from touching surfaces that may be contaminated with COVID-19.

If you're in need or curious about making contactless payments, you can talk with your bank to see they have one of many options.

For example, NFC cards allow you to tap and pay. You can also pay with your phone by signing up for Apple Pay, Google Pay or Samsung pay – which allow you use multiple cards and not just one.

We spoke Jack Hamilton, who is the assistant manager of data processing with Farmers Bank. He believes our community is ready for this new technology. “I think the majority of stores in the area actually are set for this. There’s a lot of places that can actually accept these that don’t even know that they can accept these. If you don’t have to touch something that’s a high traffic area, it just helps them reduce the risk of them catching it [the coronavirus] while they're out and about,” said Hamilton.

He says he’s sure that more Twin Falls residents are headed in the direction of using contactless payment forms. Also, the Farmers Bank website has a video tutorial up, instructing their clients on how use their mobile wallet payment option.

