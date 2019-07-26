Take a look at the home of the hummingbirds in the Shoshone Basin

About an hour away from Twin Falls is a buzzing sight.

The home of the hummingbirds is maintained by volunteers once a week.

Right in the Shoshone Basin near the South Hills deep in the forest,

you can visit the home of the hummingbirds.

Friday, KMVT took that drive with two of the volunteers to see what it is all about.

Each week, Bob Bird and John McManus make the trek out to the basin to clean out and refill the hummingbird's feeders, enjoying the sights along the way.

The birds drink sugar water, which Bob makes at his home before he goes out there.

Most of the feeders have been bought with donation money, but some people leave a feeder on their journey out there.

It's a peaceful spot where you can enjoy a picnic lunch and get up close and personal with the birds.

"I come up once a week, and I empty the feeders, and wash them, and then refill them with fresh feed. I've been doing it for seven years," Bob Bird said.

"We have a picnic table that you can enjoy a lunch here and watch the birds," John McManus said.

The hummingbirds are here in Idaho between the middle of April and the end of September, so if you want to go to the Shoshone basin to check out the home of the hummingbirds, you have a few months left to do so.